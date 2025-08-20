Top Takeaway From Sky's Loss to Storm
A little hope can go a long way. The Chicago Sky seemed to play with a newfound sense of energy in a 94-88 loss to the Seattle Storm on Tuesday as Angel Reese made her awaited return on their home floor.
Five Sky players ended in double-digits through their newfound punch on offense, including the duo of Angel Reese and Ariel Atkins, who earned 19 apiece. The duo of Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins led the Storm with a combined 45 points.
Reese lights a much-needed spark
Just when they needed her most, the Sky's young captain returned.
Reese took the floor for the first time since a late-July loss to the Washington Mystics. Chicago rallied as the youthful sensation kept things flowing on the floor with quick hits off the fast break and strong strikes off drives. Reese would add seven rebounds and four assists as she bridged some of the Sky's biggest gaps from before her return.
Even at the very end, Chicago fought with an energy they had all but lacked in games past this season.
Every time Seattle would hit them with a gut-punching blow in the fourth, the Sky would get back up and hit them right back. Atkins hit a handful of contested tries as she charged toward the hoop early on. Kia Nurse, who entered the game on a cold streak from the floor, locked in with plenty of tough jumpers as she would earn every one of her 13 points in the fourth quarter. Reese didn't miss a single one of her three tries in the fourth, including a strong and-one as she muscled through one of the league's better shot blockers in Ezi Magbegor in the post.
It may not have been enough to secure the win, but Chicago still showed a few positive signs with Reese back at the four.
The Sky nearly hit the 90-point mark and ended the night with their best percentage from the field since their win over the Washington Mystics earlier this month. They logged a season-high 30 assists as they continuously found their bigs inside and moved the ball with purpose. Chicago will still have plenty of work to do before it can turn things around for good, but showed it can be a different team with Reese back out on the floor.
The Sky will look to keep their newfound momentum going against the New York Liberty at 6 p.m. CDT on Thursday at the Barclays Center. The game will be broadcast on The U.
