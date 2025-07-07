Angel Reese Makes WNBA History With Streak of Rebounding Dominance
Angel Reese has had an up-and-down second WNBA season so far, but over the last few weeks she has made one thing abundantly clear: No one dominates the boards like her.
Reese has collected between 16 and 19 rebounds in each of the Chicago Sky's last five games, dating back to June 22. Her most recent performance—a 16-point, 17-rebound effort in an 80–75 loss to the Minnesota Lynx—made her the first player in WNBA history to haul in 15 or more rebounds in five consecutive games. That extends the record she set with her fourth 15+ rebound game against the Los Angeles Sparks on June 29.
Reese had her best game of the season in that 92–85 win over the Sparks, with a season-high 24 points as well as 16 rebounds and seven assists.
Reese is averaging 17 points, 17.4 rebounds and five assists during the run, all well above her season averages of 12.4 points, 12.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists. She is the only player in the WNBA averaging double-digit boards, well clear of A'ja Wilson's 9.6 per game.
Wins remain tough to come by for 5–12 Chicago, but Reese has come along as an all-around player as the season has progressed, and was selected to her second consecutive All-Star Game as she continues to dominate the glass.