Courtney Vandersloot Had Heartwarming Tribute for Wife Allie Quigley in Sky Ceremony
The Chicago Sky retired lights-out shooter Allie Quigley's jersey Wednesday night. As she prepared to watch her No. 14 jersey head into the rafters at Wintrust Arena, Quigley's wife and current Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot gave an emotional speech for her spouse, who happens to be a former teammate.
Quigley's jersey is the first retired by the franchise, although Candace Parker's No. 3 will join hers later this season. Vandersloot got the microphone during Wednesday's ceremony to give Quigley her flowers.
"Allie made me a better point guard, she made me a better teammate, she made me a better leader but most of all, she made me a better person," Vandersloot said into the microphone Wednesday. "She also helped me and everyone in this building become a champion."
Quigley played for the Sky from 2013 to '22, where she helped the franchise win their first and only championship in '21. She's a career 39.4% shooter on three-pointers, and is one of only 21 players to make 500 or more threes in WNBA history. She put her career on pause in '22, as Vandersloot put it, making the "ultimate sacrifice" to welcome their first child in April.
Vandersloot returned to the Sky this year after two seasons with the New York Liberty, where she won another WNBA championship last season. She suffered a torn ACL in June, keeping her out through the rest of the season.