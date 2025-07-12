Chicago Sky Found Awesome Way to Honor Angel Reese for NBA 2K26 Cover
Angel Reese was recently named the cover star for the "WNBA Edition" of NBA 2K26. The Chicago Sky star was chosen out of all the current and past WNBA players to grace the cover of the iconic video game.
It's the fifth time NBA 2K has created a WNBA special edition cover. Reese joins former cover stars Candace Parker, Diana Taurasi, Sue Bird, Sabrina Ionescu and A'ja Wilson—pretty good company to be in.
The Sky wanted to celebrate Reese's fun accomplishment ahead of Saturday's contest vs. the Minnesota Lynx. The team flooded the seats in Wintrust Arena with shirts sporting multiple pictures of Reese with the NBA 2K26 logo and her last name. Reese even wore the shirt during pregame.
This was a pretty sweet way to honor their superstar.
Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was named the official cover star for NBA 2K26 after his MVP and championship-winning 2024-25 season. In addition, NBA Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony will grace the "Superstar Edition" of the game.