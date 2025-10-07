WNBA Champion Guard Could Return to Sky in 2026
Multiple players for the Chicago Sky may not be back in 2026 from this season. Forward Michaela Onyenwere is one of the first athletes to announce she will not be back with the team next year.
Just like Onyenwere, players like Ariel Atkins, Rebecca Allen, Kia Nurse and Rachel Banham are all free agents. These members o the 2025 Sky could be looking for new homes if they are not re-signed.
As we have seen with veteran guard Courtney Vandersloot, Chicago isn't shy from bringing back former players. Especially ones that have been a part of some great playoff teams, like the 2021 WNBA championship team.
Dana Evans is also a free agent but she is playing in the 2025 WNBA Finals for the Las Vegas Aces. After just six games with the Dallas Wings in 2021, the team who originally drafted her, Evans was traded to the Sky.
Here's three solid reasons why Chicago's front office should be trying to get Evans to ink a new deal with the Sky.
Evans is a reliable veteran guard.
Following the 2021 WNBA championship season, the former University of Louisville Cardinal player has appeared in at least 33 regular season games. This season, Evans played in every game for her new team, the Aces.
The 27-year-old athlete has a career average of 1.1 turnovers per game. Evans nearly averages twice as many assists as she does turnovers (2.1).
In Game 1 of the WNBA Finals against All-Star guard Kahleah Copper and the Phoenix Mercury, Evans scored 21 points while recording three assists. The former Wings and Sky guard went off from deep by making five of her shots from behind the three-point arc. Evans was also credited with four steals in the Aces' Game 1 victory.
Playoff experience is needed for the Sky going forward.
Vandersloot can't be one of the only veterans Chicago can rely on to mentor and guide a young core of Angel Reese, Kamilla Cardoso, Hailey Van Lith and Maddy Westbeld. Evans has been a part of the WNBA Playoffs every season in her five year career except for last season.
Entering the WNBA Finals this month, Evans had 23 playoff games to her resume. The last time she wore a Sky uniform in the postseason, she averaged 14.5 points and 3.5 assists against her current team.
Reese and Cardoso have yet to make the playoffs after two seasons of falling short to qualify for them. Adding Evans helps make Chicago a strong candidate to return to their first postseason since 2023.
Evans fills a void for the Sky.
Only four players are currently signed for next year to play for Chicago. The Sky could potentially say good-bye to Elizabeth Williams, Sevgi Uzun, and others just like they did to Moriah Jefferson during mid-season.
Making just under $90,000 during the 2025 WNBA regular season, Evans could be an affordable veteran. The Sky paid $200,000 and sent the Washington Mystics their third overall draft pick in last year's draft for Atkins.
Evans may not have the stat line of Atkins. However, she could a vital piece for Chicago and their head coach Tyler Marsh if they want to be where Evans is now: the WNBA Finals.
