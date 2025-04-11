Best Fits For Sparks in 2025 WNBA Draft
The Los Angeles Sparks are attacking the 2025 WNBA Draft as an opportunity to really help supplement what they did in free agency. They are trying to improve on a disappointing 2024 season that saw them win just eight games.
Despite that win total, the Sparks have just the ninth pick in the WNBA Draft. That doesn't give them the opportunity to draft a true superstar, so they have to scout a lot of different kind of players.
There are a few players who would help them out more based on the holes they still have in their roster.
Read more: Sparks Provide Major Update to Candace Parker Jersey Retirement
1. Sedona Price
The center from TCU would help the Sparks fill a hole. They need someone who has a low-post presence, and Price can certainly give them that.
While with the Horned Frogs, Price averaged 3.1 blocks per game. That gives the Sparks some protection in the paint, which they don't really have right now.
The only downside to drafting Price is that she's already 24 years old. That limits her upside, as she will be entering her prime earlier than some of the other prospects Los Angeles will look at.
2. Georgia Amoore
The Sparks could really use a point guard who can help set everything up while also shooting well from beyond the 3-point arc. That is what Amoore brings to the table.
She shot 35.6 percent from beyond three in her career, making over 400 threes over the course of her time at Kentucky and Virginia Tech.
More Sparks news: Sparks Star Kelsey Plum Announces 2025 NCAAW 'Dawg Class'
3. Sania Feagin
The forward from South Carolina would give the Sparks some scoring from inside. She would be someone who could really help Cameron Brink as she returns from injury.
Feagin is a very raw prospect, so her collegiate stats aren't very impressive. Even show, she has shown flashes of what could make her great.
She has good hands, a soft touch in the paint, and good defensive instincts. All of those things would be valuable to the Sparks next season.
All three of these players would be assets to Los Angeles right away.
More Los Angeles Sparks news: Daughter of Sparks Legend Shines for UConn in NCAA Championship Game
Kelsey Plum Initially Had Hesitation About Joining Sparks
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.