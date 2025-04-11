Sparks Star Kelsey Plum Announces 2025 NCAAW 'Dawg Class'
Three-time All-Star Los Angeles Sparks point guard Kelsey Plum has revealed her NCAAW "Dawg Class" for the 2024-25 season.
Plum, one of the greatest scorers in college basketball history while with the Washington Huskies, initially set up her first "Dawg Class" in 2023. Plum, who has more than earned the nickname "Plum Dawg" for her on-court heroics, began her "Dawg Class" program in collaboration with Under Armour, creating an initiative to help guide college players to the pros.
Out of the championship-winning University of Connecticut Huskies, 2025 Final Four Most Outstanding Player Azzi Fudd, a 5-foot-11 senior shooting, and her championship teammate KK Arnold made the cut. Fudd was a memorable of the 2023 group, as well, while Arnold was a member of last year's Dawg Class.
Two-time All-American Kentucky point guard Georgia Amoore is joining Fudd and Arnold as a repeat Dawg Class honoree. She's making her third straight appearance with the group.
Another recent champion, South Carolina Gamecocks sophomore guard Tessa Johnson, is making her inaugural appearance on the list. The 6-footer claimed the 2024 NCAA title.
The group is rounded out by a decorated bunch.
The full list of additional Dawg Class entrants: two-time All-American Vanderbilt Commodores guard Mikayla Blakes, North Carolina State Wolfpack sophomore guard Zoe Brooks, Big Ten Freshman of the Year Ohio State Buckeyes guard Jaloni Cambridge, transferring soon-to-be-former USC Trojans freshman guard Kayleigh Heckel, junior Duke guard Ashlon Jackson, sophomore South Carolina guard Tessa Johnson, three-time First Team All-Big Ten senior Maryland Terrapins wing Shyanne Sellers (daughter of former longtime NBA center Brad), Second Team All-Big Ten freshman Michigan Wolverines guard Syla Swords, and Ivy League Player of the Year Harvard guard Harmoni Turner.
Among this group (many are undergrads and thus ineligible for the draft), two — Sellers and Amoore — are projected to be selected in the first round of Monday's 2025 WNBA Draft in a new mock from Sabreena Merchant of The Athletic.
For the latest Los Angeles Sparks news and notes, stay glued to Los Angeles Sparks On SI.