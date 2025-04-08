Sparks Provide Major Update to Candace Parker Jersey Retirement
The Los Angeles Sparks are gearing up for another WNBA season. They are hoping that the season will go a little bit better than it did a year ago when they were only able to win eight games.
Last year saw the Sparks get beset by a lot of injuries, which really hurt their ability to win games. They are hoping to be healthier this year and put together a better year.
The return of Cameron Brink should help them get a star player that can improve the team. Adding Kelsey Plum should help them as well.
Read more: Daughter of Sparks Legend Shines for UConn in NCAA Championship Game
One of the highlights for the season will be retiring former Sparks great Candace Parker's number. She is one of the greatest players in franchise history, and they want to honor her for that.
No one will ever wear the #3 jersey again. It's a moment that Parker, her family, and the fans of the Sparks will cherish for years to come.
They have now made an update to some of the celebrations that will be happening on that day, which will make the ceremony even better.
The game will now tip off at 1 pm and will be broadcast on ESPN, which will mean that it's nationally broadcast. That will mean that fans across the country will be able to watch it wherever they are.
This game against the Sky will also allow fans to watch Angel Reese take on Brink, so there will be two players who will will get a lot of hype heading into that game.
More Sparks news: Sparks Forward Lights Up Australian League Match in Offseason
The Sparks are going to make sure that there is a big deal around this ceremony. It will be one of the games that the Sparks look forward to the most this season.
Los Angeles is hoping that the team will live up to some of the teams that Parker played on. They are hoping to make the playoffs this season and make a run at a title.
In her career, Parker averaged 16 points, 8.5 rebounds, and four assists per game in her illustrious career.
More Los Angeles Sparks news: Sparks News: Candace Parker Reveals Ideal Guest List for Jersey Retirement
Sparks' Cameron Brink Takes Surprising Stance on WNBA Salaries
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.