Kelsey Plum Initially Had Hesitation About Joining Sparks
The Los Angeles Sparks are entering the upcoming WNBA season with a ton of hope. Over the offseason, the Sparks brought in star guard Kelsey Plum to lead this team forward.
Following multiple years of missing the postseason, the Sparks front office decided enough was enough. Plum now joins a young Sparks team that has a lot of promise moving forward.
But initially, she was hesitant to come to Los Angeles in the first place. Plum revealed that she was hesitant about the Sparks and has since enjoyed her time so far.
"Despite that initial hesitation, every step of the way, they have not just met but exceeded my expectations," Plum said, "and I've been treated better than I've ever been as a WNBA player."
"I'm excited to be part of the new wave," Plum said. "And we'll be able to show players that this is a place where -- L.A. -- you want to play."
The Sparks have a long history of winning, and Plum seems determined to help them continue that. It has been a few down years for this franchise, but the team is hopeful that they are trending in the right direction, especially with Plum at the helm.
Plum will be tasked with being more of a leader on this young team. But she is embracing this challenge as the new year begins.
"For someone like me, it's just a perfect mix of preparation and opportunity," Plum said. "I've been champing at the bit to get the opportunity to be able to lead and show who I am as a player on a different scale. And so just really excited about that, and I've never been more ready."
Los Angeles is ready for a winning WNBA team once again and will be looking toward Plum to lead the way. She has won titles in this league already so her winning attitude should be a good starting point for this young team this season.
