5 Best Rickea Jackson Moments From Rookie Sparks Season
Los Angeles Sparks second-year forward Rickea Jackson submitted an All-Rookie Team debut season with her club last year. She was one of the few bright spots for L.A., during its third consecutive lottery-bound run following Candace Parker's 2021 free agent departure for the Chicago Sky.
The club finished with a miserable 8-32 record under then-head coach Curt Miller. The ACL tear-induced absence of No. 2 pick Cameron Brink for all but 15 games likely had a lot to do with this lackluster run.
But Jackson, a 6-foot-2 wing out of Tennessee, had a year to remember.
Below, we unpack some of the 24-year-old's most prolific and otherwise impressive performances during her first pro season for Los Angeles.
1. Her 19-Point, 10-Rebound, Three-Assist Game vs the Minnesota Lynx (June 14, 2024)
Jackson recorded her only double-double of her career so far during an 81-76 defeat to the Lynx. She notched her 19 points on 6-of-10 shooting from the floor and 7-of-8 shooting from the charity stripe, while also grabbing a career-most 10 boards.
Jackson also dished out three dimes, and nabbed one steal.
2. Her Career-High 25-Point Outburst vs the Dallas Wings (August 25, 2024)
Jackson scored 25 points, her most prolific output of her rookie season, on 9-of-15 shooting from the field (including a career-best 6-of-8 shooting line from long range) and 1-of-1 shooting from the foul line.
She also chipped in four assists, three rebounds, three blocks and two steals in a 113-110 loss to the similarly tanking Dallas Wings.
3. Her 23-Point, Four-Rebound, Three-Steal, One-Assist Showing vs the Connecticut Sun (September 8, 2024)
Jackson submitted another of her most prolific pro nights last season against the WNBA Finals-bound Connecticut Sun.
While playing all 40 minutes of action (the lone time she played every minute of a game last year), Jackson scored her 23 points on an efficient 9-of-18 shooting from the field and 4-of-6 shooting from the foul line.
4. Her 23-Point, Seven-Rebound, Three-Assist, One-Steal Performance Against the Dallas Wings (July 13, 2024)
In a rare 87-81 victory for the Sparks last season, Jackson notched 23 points on 8-of-14 shooting from the floor and 7-of-9 shooting from the charity stripe, pulled down seven boards, dished out two dimes and swiped one steal.
She showcased her superlative scoring touch in the effort.
At the time, that score represented a career high for Jackson. She also notched seven boards, one of her better glass-cleaning runs of the year.
5. Her 19-Point Night Against the New York Liberty (August 28, 2024)
In a surprise six-point victory over the eventual champion New York Liberty, Jackson nailed four or more consecutive 3-point attempts for the second straight game (and three or more triple tries for the third straight game), so this night makes the cut both thanks to the value of the victory and the consistency of the long-range sniping.
It was an impressive showing, especially considering the strength of the Sparks' competition that night.
Across 40 games last season, Jackson posted averages of 13.4 points on .456/.347/.807 shooting splits, 3.9 boards and 1.5 dimes a night. Hopefully it's only onwards and upwards from there.
