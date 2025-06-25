Angel Reese Spoils Sparks' Azurá Stevens' Career Night in Rematch With Sky

The Chicago Sky's first 2025 meeting with the purple and gold came nearly a month after Los Angeles Sparks' star guard Kelsey Plum scored 28 points — more than half of which came in a timely third-quarter sequence — and eight assists in Los Angeles' 91-78 win over the Chicago Sky on May 25.

Reese still managed 13 points and 12 rebounds in the loss.

The 6-foot-3 forward poured in another dominant performance in Tuesday night's long-awaited rematch. This time, the Sky left with a convincing 97-86 victory over the Sparks — evening this year's season series at one apiece.

Despite the defeat, Azurá Stevens broke a plethora of records in a career individual outing for Los Angeles.

The 6-foot-6 forward logged 21 points, four blocks and four steals — complimented by 20 points and five assists on 8-for-8 shooting from star guard Kelsey Plum.

Stevens' performance cements her as the first player in WNBA history to post 20-plus points, four-plus blocks and four-plus steals in a single game while shooting over 70 percent from the field.

A majority of the red-hot offense came in an impressive first quarter, in which Stevens led with 11 points, three rebounds, two steals and two blocks — part of a 29-point Sparks barrage, which matched their season-high for points in an opening frame.

Furthermore, Stevens finished with 18 first-half points — coming within one point of her single half career-high — on 4-for-4 from beyond the arc.

Los Angeles led Chicago, 48-42, at the break and assisted on 14 of its 18 made field goals — but couldn't close in the 20 minutes to follow.

Reese finished with 18 points, 17 rebounds, six assists and four steals in 33 minutes for the Sky, her eighth double-double of 2025. It proved to be enough, extending the home lead to double digits and securing a Chicago win.

Los Angeles looks for revenge this Sunday, when it hosts Chicago once again for Candace Parker's No. 3 jersey retirement night.

