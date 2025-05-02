Sparks’ Cameron Brink Revisits Feeling After Tearing ACL
Los Angeles Sparks' Cameron Brink averaged 7.5 points and 5.3 rebounds through the opening 15 games of last year's WNBA season — before an ACL tear last June cut her rookie campaign short.
The season-ending injury caused Brink to miss the Sparks' final 25 games of 2024 and forced her to back out of the Paris Olympics after previously being named to the USA Basketball 3x3 Women's National Team.
“You never think it will happen to you. And despite all the hard work sometimes it does,” Brink said in an Instagram post.
After a relentless recovery process that's spanned nearly a full calendar year, the star forward is finally expected to return to game action sometime this June, according to ESPN's Holly Rowe.
“Checking in with her and her people today, she said she’s doing really well in rehab," Rowe said during the 2025 WNBA broadcast. "Sources close to the Sparks have told me she is likely to return around June before the All-Star break."
While currently far along on her journey back to full strength, Brink recently revisited her immediate reaction after tearing her ACL on a recent episode of "Straight 2 Cam" with Sydel Curry-Lee — taking viewers back in time to share her perspective of last June's injury.
"When I tore [my ACL], I got up and I walked off the floor," Brink said. "There was no wheelchair for me.
"I didn't yell ... I was just sitting there like, 'Ope, that happened. Get up and walk it off," she continued.
Brink revealed that after her injury was officially announced, Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero DM'ed her a compliment.
"'It was really gangster of you to walk off on your own,'" Brink recalled the message saying.
More Sparks news:
Sparks' Kelsey Plum Reacts to Georgia Amoore's ACL Injury
A'ja Wilson Speaks Out on Losing Kelsey Plum to Sparks
Sparks Reveal Full Roster for 2025 Training Camp
When Does Sparks' Kelsey Plum Return to Face Aces?
Sparks GM Details What Led to Sarah Ashlee Barker Pick
Sparks Sign Former Tar Heels Star Forward
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.