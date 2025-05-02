Sparks News: International Legend Reveals Reason For Rejoining LA
The Los Angeles Sparks announced the signing of former 2018 first-round draft pick Masha Kliundikova — formerly Vadeeva — in mid-February. After a successful offseason abroad with UMMC Ekaterinburg, Kliundikova will rejoin Sparks at training camp this week ahead of the 2025 WNBA season, per X.
She averaged career 5.2 points and 2.8 rebounds on 50.6 percent shooting across 40 combined games in 2018 and 2019 before returning to Europe. In front of a purple and gold backdrop, Kliundikova recently held her first media availability since rejoining the Sparks, detailing her decision to return to the WNBA.
"I love this city, I love this team," Kliundikova told reporters via a translator in a Feb. 26 introductory press conference. "I'm really excited to play in the [WNBA]. This is the strongest league and I'm just happy to be back and be able to prove myself...
"Russian basketball has changed a bit in recent years. It used to be full of foreign players and Russians were able to compete in international competitions," the 26-year-old continued. "It's not like that anymore and therefore it's very important for [me] to be on the biggest stage."
Given the changing landscape and current perception of Russian basketball, as echoed above, Kliundikova felt it necessary to make a long-awaited return to WNBA prominence — with a heightened desire to compete on the most visible platform of professional women's basketball.
Instead of playing for five-time NBA champion Derek Fisher, her previous Sparks coach, Kliundikova returns under new head coach Lynne Roberts. The first-year coach emphasized her excitement in having the international talent return to a stacked 2025 Los Angeles rotation.
"From the basketball side, I watched a lot of film [on her]," Roberts told reporters. "What I saw was a very long and experienced post player that can shoot, that can pass, that can provide some post presence defensively.
"If we looked at our roster, it just made sense to see if we could get her to come back. Super excited to get her here in LA ... we're thrilled to have her coming," she added.
Kliundikova joins a Los Angeles front court that includes Sania Feagin, Rickea Jackson, Liatu King, Dearica Hamby, Cameron Brink, Emma Cannon and Azurá Stevens.
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.