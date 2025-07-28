Caitlin Clark Has No Timeline to Return as Matchup With Sparks Looms

After suffering a groin injury on July 15, Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark announced she wouldn't participate in this year's WNBA All-Star Game.

Read more: Sparks' Kelsey Plum, Rickea Jackson Break Records in Win Over Sun

On Thursday, the Fever released yet another press release update on Clark's injury status.

Caitlin Clark update: After extensive medical evaluations this week, the Fever say "no additional injuries or damage" was discovered.



No timetable for her return as she continues rehab "with the priority on her long-term health and well-being." — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) July 24, 2025

"Following a July 15 injury to her right groin, Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark underwent further medical evaluations earlier this week. The team can confirm that no additional injuries or damage were discovered through the evaluations," the statement read.

Read more: Sparks' Cameron Brink Reacts to WNBA All-Star Snubs

"Clark will continue working with the Fever medical team on her recovery and rehabilitation, with the priority on her long-term health and well-being ... There is no timetable available for Clark’s return."

Caitlin Clark underwent further medical evaluations earlier this week, which confirmed that no additional injuries or damage were discovered.



Clark will continue working with the medical team on her recovery and rehabilitation, with the priority on her long-term health and… pic.twitter.com/02RF3HVLJY — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) July 24, 2025

Despite boasting a two-game winning streak, Clark's absence continues to mark a huge blow to Indiana's backcourt.

Read more: Sparks’ Kelsey Plum Makes Major Announcement

The Fever hope to welcome back Clark in time for a massive road matchup against the Los Angeles Sparks — a streaky team that's won their last five games — on August 5.

More Sparks news:

A'ja Wilson Speaks Out on Losing Kelsey Plum to Sparks

Sparks' Kelsey Plum Reacts to Georgia Amoore's ACL Injury

International Legend Reveals Reason For Rejoining LA

Sparks Waive Two Players Ahead of 2025 Season

Sparks’ Cameron Brink Revisits Feeling After Tearing ACL

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.