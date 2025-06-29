Candace Parker's Sparks' Jersey Officially Retired in Heartfelt Ceremony

Los Angeles Sparks' legend Candace Parker had her No. 3 jersey retired in a special halftime ceremony during halftime of Sunday's contest against Chicago.

The initial March announcement came less than a year since Parker announced her retirement from basketball in a social media post last April.

“It’s about enjoying the process, enjoying the journey," Parker said in the halftime speech. "LA isn’t just about ball, it’s now where we call home.”

Candace Parker (No. 3) officially joins Lisa Leslie (No. 9) and Penny Toler (No. 11) as just the third Sparks player in franchise history to have her jersey retired.



A legendary career and a well-deserved honor for a LA legend.



She became just the third player in Sparks' franchise history to have a jersey retired in the Crypto.com Arena rafters — joining Lisa Leslie (No. 9) and Penny Toler (No. 11).

Parker, a three-time WNBA Champion and two-time MVP, spent 13 illustrious seasons with the Los Angeles Sparks. She earned Rookie of the Year honors in 2008 and averaged 16.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists across her time in Los Angeles.

A look at Candace Parker’s WNBA resume:



1x Rookie of the Year

10x All-WNBA Selection

3x WNBA Champion

2x WNBA MVP

2x All-Defensive Team Selection

1x Finals MVP



She still remains the sole player in league history to win Rookie of the Year and MVP honors in the same season.

Furthermore, she led the Sparks to a WNBA championship in 2016, securing the franchise's third title. Following her time in the purple and gold, Parker closed her career with two seasons in Chicago — helping win the franchise's sole title in 2021 — and one in Las Vegas, respectively.

Chicago also plans to retire Parker's jersey on Aug. 25, during its game against the Las Vegas Aces,per a May 28 release.

All Sparks fans in attendance received an adidas "That's Our Ace" shirt in celebration of the honor.

