Diana Taurasi Gets Honest About Caitlin Clark’s Impact Before Sparks Game

The WNBA legend was brutally honest when speaking on Clark's impact in a recent interview.
Ben Geffner|
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) and Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) talk at half court during a free throw on June 30, 2024, at Footprint Center in Phoenix.
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) and Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) talk at half court during a free throw on June 30, 2024, at Footprint Center in Phoenix. | Owen Ziliak/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Caitlin Clark, still recovering from a groin injury suffered on July 15, remained out for the Indiana Fever in Tuesday night's road loss to the Los Angeles Sparks.

However, despite the injury, Clark has still managed to make an impact for Indiana when healthy — averaging over 16 points, five rebounds and eight assists per contest in 2025.

Earlier this week, Phoenix Mercury legend — and former three-time WNBA champion and 2009 MVP — Diana Taurasi shared praise for Clark's impact on the league.

"Me and Caitlin are really good friends, we get along really well," Taurasi said in the interview, per FanSided and Just Women's Sports. "I just absolutely love what she does on the court ... she's taking this game to new heights."

Fever head coach Stephanie White provided more recent injury news when asked about Clark's status on Sunday.

“I know she wants to be out on the floor and we want her out on the floor, but making sure that she’s ready is the most important thing," she said. "I still don’t know how far we are, we’re going to take it one step at a time, one day at a time.”

Ben Geffner
Ben Geffner is an award-winning sports journalist and current student at the University of Maryland's Philip Merrill College of Journalism. A greater Los Angeles native now with countless years of extensive and dedicated experience — including beat reporting, writing, play-by-play broadcast, television anchoring, podcasting and video production — Ben remains eager to contribute as credentialed media covering the LA Sparks.

