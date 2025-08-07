Los Angeles Sparks On SI

Former Sparks Legend Gives Angel Reese Harsh Ranking Among WNBA Best

The former L.A. legend made headlines after sharing her thoughts on Reese.
Ben Geffner
Jul 22, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) defends Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) in the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
Jul 22, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) defends Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) in the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese has impressed in 2025 — posting per game averages of over 14 points and 12 rebounds.

However, despite the recent success, former WNBA champion and Los Angeles Sparks legend Candace Parker was brutally honest when comparing Reese to others around the league on a recent episode of the Post Moves Podcast.

"Are you taking Angel above Paige [Bueckers], Arike [Ogunbowale], Sabrina [Ionescu], Kelsey [Plum], Caitlin [Clark], A'ja [Wilson], Napheesa [Collier] or Breanna [Stewart]? No," Parker said. "That does not make her a bad player. That does not make me a hater."

Furthermore, on a late July episode of Good Follow, Parker shared additional thoughts.

"You're measuring [Reese] against players that have been in the league for years," Parker said. "I'm willing to debate, I love it. Tell me I'm wrong ... but bring facts to the table. And so that's the biggest thing — there's no hate on Angel Reese ... I love her, she plays for the Chicago Sky.

"I saw her at my jersey retirement ... so it's nothing like that. But I just think it's so interesting in this female space — the need to have to explain some of these things that you don't see," she added. "I will never attack anybody's character. I will never attack who they are — ever. And I just hope that others will do the same."

Published | Modified
Ben Geffner
BEN GEFFNER

Ben Geffner is an award-winning sports journalist and current student at the University of Maryland's Philip Merrill College of Journalism. A greater Los Angeles native now with countless years of extensive and dedicated experience — including beat reporting, writing, play-by-play broadcast, television anchoring, podcasting and video production — Ben remains eager to contribute as credentialed media covering the LA Sparks.

