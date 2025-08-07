Former Sparks Legend Gives Angel Reese Harsh Ranking Among WNBA Best

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese has impressed in 2025 — posting per game averages of over 14 points and 12 rebounds.

However, despite the recent success, former WNBA champion and Los Angeles Sparks legend Candace Parker was brutally honest when comparing Reese to others around the league on a recent episode of the Post Moves Podcast.

"Are you taking Angel above Paige [Bueckers], Arike [Ogunbowale], Sabrina [Ionescu], Kelsey [Plum], Caitlin [Clark], A'ja [Wilson], Napheesa [Collier] or Breanna [Stewart]? No," Parker said. "That does not make her a bad player. That does not make me a hater."

Furthermore, on a late July episode of Good Follow, Parker shared additional thoughts.

There’s a difference between hate and holding space for real conversations.

Candace Parker & Ros talk Candace’s recent Angel Reese comments, criticism in women’s sports, and why objectivity shouldn’t feel like betrayal.



"You're measuring [Reese] against players that have been in the league for years," Parker said. "I'm willing to debate, I love it. Tell me I'm wrong ... but bring facts to the table. And so that's the biggest thing — there's no hate on Angel Reese ... I love her, she plays for the Chicago Sky.

"I saw her at my jersey retirement ... so it's nothing like that. But I just think it's so interesting in this female space — the need to have to explain some of these things that you don't see," she added. "I will never attack anybody's character. I will never attack who they are — ever. And I just hope that others will do the same."

