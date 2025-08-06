Injured Caitlin Clark Greets Fans in LA Before Sparks vs Fever

Caitlin Clark, still recovering from a groin injury suffered on July 15, remained out for the Indiana Fever in Tuesday night's road matchup against the Los Angeles Sparks.
However, despite her continued absence from game action, the star guard made her way to the Crypto.com Arena hardwood prior to the game — taking time to sign autographs for a massive crowd of road fans behind the Fever bench.
Clark has averaged over 16 points, five rebounds and eight assists per contest in 2025.
Fever head coach Stephanie White provided more recent injury news when asked about Clark's status on Sunday.
“I know she wants to be out on the floor and we want her out on the floor, but making sure that she’s ready is the most important thing," she said. "I still don’t know how far we are, we’re going to take it one step at a time, one day at a time.”
