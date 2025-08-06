Is Caitlin Clark Playing on Tuesday vs Sparks?

Since suffering a groin injury on July 15, Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark has been out of the team's active rotation for nearly a month.
Clark will be unavailable yet again for the Fever in Tuesday night's road matchup at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena against the Sparks.
"Following a July 15 injury to her right groin, Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark underwent further medical evaluations earlier this week. The team can confirm that no additional injuries or damage were discovered through the evaluations," a July 24 statement read.
Fever head coach Stephanie White provided more recent injury news when asked about Clark's status last Sunday.
“I know she wants to be out on the floor and we want her out on the floor, but making sure that she’s ready is the most important thing," she said. "I still don’t know how far we are, we’re going to take it one step at a time, one day at a time.”
Still, despite Clark's absence, the Fever have continued to impress — winning each of their last five games entering Tuesday.
