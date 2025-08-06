Los Angeles Sparks On SI

Is Caitlin Clark Playing on Tuesday vs Sparks?

Clark, recovering from injury, traveled with the Fever to L.A. ahead of Indiana's road matchup against the Sparks.
Ben Geffner
Aug 3, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) during the second half against the Seattle Storm at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
Aug 3, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) during the second half against the Seattle Storm at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Since suffering a groin injury on July 15, Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark has been out of the team's active rotation for nearly a month.

Clark will be unavailable yet again for the Fever in Tuesday night's road matchup at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena against the Sparks.

"Following a July 15 injury to her right groin, Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark underwent further medical evaluations earlier this week. The team can confirm that no additional injuries or damage were discovered through the evaluations," a July 24 statement read.

Fever head coach Stephanie White provided more recent injury news when asked about Clark's status last Sunday.

“I know she wants to be out on the floor and we want her out on the floor, but making sure that she’s ready is the most important thing," she said. "I still don’t know how far we are, we’re going to take it one step at a time, one day at a time.”

Still, despite Clark's absence, the Fever have continued to impress — winning each of their last five games entering Tuesday.

Ben Geffner
BEN GEFFNER

Ben Geffner is an award-winning sports journalist and current student at the University of Maryland's Philip Merrill College of Journalism. A greater Los Angeles native now with countless years of extensive and dedicated experience — including beat reporting, writing, play-by-play broadcast, television anchoring, podcasting and video production — Ben remains eager to contribute as credentialed media covering the LA Sparks.

