Is Caitlin Clark Playing on Tuesday vs Sparks?

Since suffering a groin injury on July 15, Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark has been out of the team's active rotation for nearly a month.

Read more: Sparks' Kelsey Plum, Rickea Jackson Break Records in Win Over Sun

Clark will be unavailable yet again for the Fever in Tuesday night's road matchup at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena against the Sparks.

Stephanie White on Caitlin Clark learning to look at the game like a coach while sidelined with a right groin injury.



Coach White also talked playing through Aliyah Boston and former Sparks guard Aari McDonald’s impact on the Fever. #WNBA #IndianaFever #CaitlinClark pic.twitter.com/L9zWiycaEs — John W. Davis (@johnwdavis) August 6, 2025

"Following a July 15 injury to her right groin, Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark underwent further medical evaluations earlier this week. The team can confirm that no additional injuries or damage were discovered through the evaluations," a July 24 statement read.

Fever head coach Stephanie White provided more recent injury news when asked about Clark's status last Sunday.

Read more: Sparks' Cameron Brink Reacts to WNBA All-Star Snubs

Even with Caitlin Clark not playing, still a HUGE amount of Indiana fans behind the Fever bench.



Still an hour away from Sparks vs Fever. 👀 pic.twitter.com/dx0EQb72cy — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) August 6, 2025

“I know she wants to be out on the floor and we want her out on the floor, but making sure that she’s ready is the most important thing," she said. "I still don’t know how far we are, we’re going to take it one step at a time, one day at a time.”

Still, despite Clark's absence, the Fever have continued to impress — winning each of their last five games entering Tuesday.

More Sparks news:

A'ja Wilson Speaks Out on Losing Kelsey Plum to Sparks

Sparks' Kelsey Plum Reacts to Georgia Amoore's ACL Injury

International Legend Reveals Reason For Rejoining LA

Sparks Waive Two Players Ahead of 2025 Season

Sparks’ Cameron Brink Revisits Feeling After Tearing ACL

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.