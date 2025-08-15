Is Sparks' Cameron Brink Playing Tonight Against Wings?

Midway through Los Angeles' home contest against the New York Liberty on Tuesday night, Sparks' star forward Cameron Brink exited the game after an apparent ankle injury.

Read more: Sparks' Cameron Brink Reacts to WNBA All-Star Snubs

Following the loss, coach Lynne Roberts said due to the injury and a maintained minutes restriction — following a return to game action from an ACL tear suffered in June of 2024 — she made the decision to keep Brink off the floor in the second half.

But Brink was a full practice participant this morning, ahead of the Sparks' Friday night's road matchup against the Dallas Wings,

Read more: Sparks’ Kelsey Plum Makes Major Announcement

Though still on a minutes restriction, Brink is available for tonight's contest — part of a fully healthy L.A. rotation entering the final month of the 2025 regular season.

The 15-17 Sparks, looking to secure a playoff spot, search to extend recent momentum against the Wings (9-24).

More Sparks news:

A'ja Wilson Speaks Out on Losing Kelsey Plum to Sparks

Sparks' Kelsey Plum Reacts to Georgia Amoore's ACL Injury

International Legend Reveals Reason For Rejoining LA

Sparks Waive Two Players Ahead of 2025 Season

Sparks’ Cameron Brink Revisits Feeling After Tearing ACL

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.