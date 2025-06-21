Kelsey Plum Makes Bold Promise on Sparks' Playoff Chances

Los Angeles' star guard Kelsey Plum is averaging 20.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.7 steals in 2025 — well on pace for one of the greatest single seasons by a Spark in franchise history.

She also became the only WNBA guard to rank within the top-10 in points, assists and steals throughout the first month of this year's WNBA campaign, per a June 16 X post.

Read more: Sparks Announce Major Kelsey Plum Injury News Before Crucial Matchup

Despite Plum's impressive individual accomplishments, the Sparks are still looking for sustained team success.

Despite strong efforts by Rickea Jackson, Sarah Ashlee Barker and Azurá Stevens, the Sparks dropped their second straight contest — a 98-67 loss to the Storm — on Tuesday night.



More: https://t.co/hF7D5ggn10 — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) June 18, 2025

Los Angeles is currently 4-9 through its first 13 games of 2025. It looks to get back in the win column on Saturday against Minnesota after two blowout losses on June 14 and 17, respectively.

Plum recently joined Sparks' legend and Hall of Famer Lisa Leslie on the latest episode of the "Between the Lines" podcast — and was brutally honest when discussing the Sparks' early-season struggles.

Read more: Storm's Skylar Diggins, Nneka Ogwumike Dismantle Shorthanded Sparks

"It's been tough. I'm not going to lie, I don't like losing, I don't want to get Molly-whopped on national TV," Plum said. "But Lisa, I promise you, on my deathbed we are going to get there… You got to build and chip away, and that doesn't happen overnight.

"I do have a lot of faith in this roster and I expect us to make a run, especially July, August, trying to clinch a playoff spot," she continued.

👀🚨SPARKS NEWS: Kelsey Plum Shares Insight on Playing Against Caitlin Clark on @LisaLeslie’s ‘Between the Lines’ Podcast.



“She brings the show,” Plum said.



Read more: https://t.co/8G1qod5XwLpic.twitter.com/qfkfq5JllV — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) June 20, 2025

The two-time WNBA champion has had a myriad of success since joining the league in 2017. However, overcoming early challenges also greatly shaped her professional basketball journey, she said.

Read more: Sparks' Owner Mark Walter Acquires Majority Ownership of Lakers From Buss Family

Kelsey Plum is the only WNBA guard to rank within the top-10 in points, assists and steals throughout the first month of the 2025 season, per @trendyhoopstars.



🤯🤯https://t.co/VREW1cUHOB — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) June 17, 2025

"I look back on my first seven years in the W, and I'm very grateful for the amount of adversity that I've had to overcome, because I think you just build a security within yourself of who you are, and it can't be shaken based on external circumstances," Plum said. "When I was drafted to San Antonio, it was a hot mess.

"And a lot of times when you're drafted No. 1, you have a lot of support and insulation to be able to fail, but in a way that is growing your game, growing your confidence," she added. "And that necessarily wasn't the case for me. And so I had to just get it out the mud. And I struggled immensely.”

More Sparks news:

A'ja Wilson Speaks Out on Losing Kelsey Plum to Sparks

Sparks' Kelsey Plum Reacts to Georgia Amoore's ACL Injury

International Legend Reveals Reason For Rejoining LA

Sparks Waive Two Players Ahead of 2025 Season

Sparks’ Cameron Brink Revisits Feeling After Tearing ACL

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.