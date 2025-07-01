Kelsey Plum Tells Caitlin Clark Fan to 'Do Better' in Blunt Message at Sparks Game

Kelsey Plum became the only WNBA guard to rank within the top-10 in points, assists and steals throughout the first month of the 2025 season, per a June 16 X post.

Los Angeles' star guard is currently averaging over 20 points, five assists and one steal in high-volume minutes for the purple and gold.

Kelsey Plum hands a Caitlin Clark fan a Sparks T-shirt and says "to better"

😭#WNBA #LASPARKS #CaitlinClark

Prior to the Sparks' 92-85 home loss to the Chicago Sky on Sunday, Plum spotted a fan courtside sporting an Indiana Fever Caitlin Clark shirt.

The three-time WNBA All-Star confronted the fan, handing her a Sparks replacement shirt before agreeing to take a photo.

— in honor of Candace Parker's jersey retirement.

“Next time, do better," Plum said, smiling. "You can’t be wearing that in the gym."

Both Plum and Clark have proven to be two of the league's brightest stars in 2025 — leading their respective teams as both search for a playoff birth.

Clark was surprisingly ranked the ninth-best guard by her fellow league peers for this year's WNBA All-Star Game voting, per player poll results in a June 30 press release.

@colincowherd reacts to Caitlin Clark finishing 9th in All-Star player voting

Furthermore, Plum — slotted sixth by both the fans and media — ranked 16th in the player vote, another shock to many.

Both players are currently hovering near 20 points and over one steal per game.

