LA Sparks Legend Trains Angel Reese
Despite a rough 0-3 start to the 2025 WNBA season, Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky are focused on looking forward, utilizing a 'day-by-day' oriented mindset.
Its latest loss came in double-digit fashion on Sunday, a 91-78 defeat at Crypto.com Arena, to the Los Angeles Sparks.
Following the loss, star forward Angel Reese spoke about her mentorship with Sparks' Hall of Famer Lisa Leslie — whose No. 9 jersey was retired in 2010, one of two current LA players in the rafters.
Leslie frequently trained with Reese this past offseason, most notably seen during Reese's time playing in the Unrivaled Basketball League. The Sparks' legend continues to serve as a primary mentor to Reese entering her second WNBA campaign in 2025.
"When you look at what happened with Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark in college, you know it was like the explosion that we needed," Leslie recently said on Locked On Women's Basketball.
"[In] season two, I can't wait to work with you some more," Leslie said earlier this year on Reese's podcast, Unapologetically Angel. "The biggest advice I have for you is going to be how you shoot your lay-ups.
"We’re going to fix that - it’s fixable for you. You’re going to get better, and I can help you get better," Leslie continued.
Reese echoed Leslie's tangible impact on her basketball career after Sunday's loss.
"I think just being able to have somebody in my back pocket is always good," Reese said postgame.
