Lakers Hall of Famer Reacts to Cameron Brink's Return to Sparks

Los Angeles Sparks' star Cameron Brink makes her long-awaited season debut on Tuesday night at Crypto.com Arena against the Las Vegas Aces, per John W. Davis — her first game back since suffering an ACL tear in June of 2024.

Since the Monday announcement, the star forward has received a plethora of social media support ahead of the return to game action — some of which came from Lakers Hall of Famer Magic Johnson in a recent X post earlier today.

My LA Sparks have won five games in a row and now they'll have help from star player Cameron Brink! She will make her sophomore season debut tonight after suffering a season ending injury last year.

"My LA Sparks have won five games in a row and now they’ll have help from star player Cameron Brink!" Johnson said.

"She will make her sophomore season debut tonight after suffering a season ending injury last year," he added.

Cameron Brink earlier today, ahead of her return to LA’s active roster:



"Definitely had some setbacks with my recovery, but thankful for them. [I] feel like I'm a more mentally resilient person now … just happy to be playing the sport I love again."

Sparks' coach Lynne Roberts also said she expects Brink will be on a likely minutes restriction in Tuesday's debut.

"It's great," Roberts said of Brink's return at Monday's practice. "Not to put too much pressure on Cam's impact right now ... [but] just be in the moment and not worry too much about missing a layup ... play with gratitude.

Cameron Brink makes her season debut TONIGHT 🚨🍿🔥



Cameron Brink makes her season debut TONIGHT

"July 29th, we'll have all 11 players healthy," she added. "Sometimes the hardest times in life are the biggest lessons ... [Brink] will be a better player because of this."

The Sparks, fresh off a league-most fifth straight win, looks to build on recent momentum in Brink's 2025 debut on Tuesday.

