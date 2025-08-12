Liberty Share Major Breanna Stewart Injury Update Before Tuesday's Sparks Rematch
The last contest between the Los Angeles Sparks and New York Liberty came on July 26 — in which L.A. won a 101-99 road thriller to pull off a then-league-best fifth straight win in buzzer-beating fashion.
Read more: Sparks' Cameron Brink Reacts to WNBA All-Star Snubs
Now, the Sparks enter Tuesday having won eight of their last ten games — with another chance to take down the Liberty, this time at Crypto.com Arena.
In the July 26 matchup, Liberty star forward Breanna Stewart left the contest in the first quarter after suffering a lower leg injury.
The injury occurred less than four minutes into the game while the All-Star forward was jogging up the court on a transition sequence.
"No update, hopefully she'll be OK," Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello said immediately following New York's loss, per ESPN.
Read more: Sparks' Kelsey Plum, Rickea Jackson Break Records in Win Over Sun
Stewart had subsequent imaging done and nothing major turned up. She reportedly avoided a significant injury, per a report from the Associated Press.
However, despite still remaining out for Tuesday's rematch, the 6-foot-4 forward set a new return date goal in a recent interview — claiming her timeline for a return to game action will be before her birthday on Aug. 27.
"The exact date, we don't have ... it just depends on how well I progress," Stewart said. "But definitely before my birthday — that's a non-negotiable. I have to be back before my birthday."
More Sparks news:
A'ja Wilson Speaks Out on Losing Kelsey Plum to Sparks
Sparks' Kelsey Plum Reacts to Georgia Amoore's ACL Injury
International Legend Reveals Reason For Rejoining LA
Sparks Waive Two Players Ahead of 2025 Season
Sparks’ Cameron Brink Revisits Feeling After Tearing ACL
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.
Ben Geffner is an award-winning sports journalist and current student at the University of Maryland's Philip Merrill College of Journalism. A greater Los Angeles native now with countless years of extensive and dedicated experience — including beat reporting, writing, play-by-play broadcast, television anchoring, podcasting and video production — Ben remains eager to contribute as credentialed media covering the LA Sparks.Follow BenGeffner