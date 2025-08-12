The last contest between the Los Angeles Sparks and New York Liberty came on July 26 — in which L.A. won a 101-99 road thriller to pull off a then-league-best fifth straight win in buzzer-beating fashion.

Read more: Sparks' Cameron Brink Reacts to WNBA All-Star Snubs

Now, the Sparks enter Tuesday having won eight of their last ten games — with another chance to take down the Liberty, this time at Crypto.com Arena.

In the July 26 matchup, Liberty star forward Breanna Stewart left the contest in the first quarter after suffering a lower leg injury.

The injury occurred less than four minutes into the game while the All-Star forward was jogging up the court on a transition sequence.

"No update, hopefully she'll be OK," Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello said immediately following New York's loss, per ESPN.

Read more: Sparks' Kelsey Plum, Rickea Jackson Break Records in Win Over Sun

Stewart had subsequent imaging done and nothing major turned up. She reportedly avoided a significant injury, per a report from the Associated Press.

Breanna Stewart addressed media today, as she works back from the knee injury that has her sidelined since July 26. She says her timeline for return is before her birthday on August 27. @Winsidr pic.twitter.com/3fUxdQ3aGm — Myles (@MylesEhrlich) August 10, 2025

However, despite still remaining out for Tuesday's rematch, the 6-foot-4 forward set a new return date goal in a recent interview — claiming her timeline for a return to game action will be before her birthday on Aug. 27.

"The exact date, we don't have ... it just depends on how well I progress," Stewart said. "But definitely before my birthday — that's a non-negotiable. I have to be back before my birthday."

More Sparks news:

A'ja Wilson Speaks Out on Losing Kelsey Plum to Sparks

Sparks' Kelsey Plum Reacts to Georgia Amoore's ACL Injury

International Legend Reveals Reason For Rejoining LA

Sparks Waive Two Players Ahead of 2025 Season

Sparks’ Cameron Brink Revisits Feeling After Tearing ACL

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.