Lynx’s Napheesa Collier, Courtney Williams Dismantle Kelsey Plum's Sparks

Fresh off seven first-quarter points on 3-for-4 shooting from Julie Allemand — the latter of which surpassed 100 career made field goals for the Sparks' guard — Los Angeles led top-ranked Minnesota, 26-22, after 10 minutes on Thursday.

But the Lynx (18-3) proceeded to outscore the Sparks (6-14) by double-digits in each of the three quarters to follow. 30 minutes later, Minnesota capped a convincing 91-82 victory over Los Angeles at Crypto.com Arena.

Napheesa Collier warming up ahead of Sparks vs Lynx.



The 2025 All-Star captain is averaging 23.9 points and 7.9 rebounds this season. pic.twitter.com/rxQRXKARfw — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) July 10, 2025

The dominant road comeback was fueled by stellar offensive outings across the entirety of Minnesota's rotation.

Star forward and 2025 WNBA All-Star Game captain Napheesa Collier poured in 17 points, seven rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks.

Kelsey Plum x Julie Allemand 🔥🎯



LA leads Minnesota, 11-7, after five minutes. pic.twitter.com/lZagXugS3i — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) July 10, 2025

Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman added 16 and 18 points, respectively. Alanna Smith, the fourth Minnesota player in double figures, finished with 15 points and five rebounds.

Similarly, a quartet of Sparks scored double-digit points, but 22 Los Angeles turnovers made way for a multitude of Minnesota fast break scores.

Kelsey Plum led the home attack with a team-high 17 points and 12 assists.

Breaking: Sparks claim guard Julie Vanloo off waivers. She’s active for tonight’s game and will wear No. 6.



Golden State waived Vanloo on Monday. Now, after winning a FIBA EuroBasket title last weekend, she joins Belgium teammate Julie Allemand in LA. pic.twitter.com/VhajFQjw3s — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) July 3, 2025

Rickea Jackson, Dearica Hamby and Julie Vanloo added 14, 12 and 15 points, respectively, in the defeat.

The Sparks signed former Golden State Valkyries guard Julie Vanloo on June 3, per a release — just days after Vanloo and now-Sparks teammate Julie Allemand won their second consecutive FIBA EuroBasket crown.

Los Angeles continues its three-game homestand on Sunday, when it hosts the Connecticut Sun.

