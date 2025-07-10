Napheesa Collier Plays Game of Rock, Paper, Scissors With Fan Ahead of Sparks Matchup

Napheesa Collier, named a 2025 WNBA All-Star Game captain alongside Caitlin Clark on June 29, is currently averaging a league-best 23.9 points for the Minnesota Lynx this season.

The star forward has logged at least 20 points and six rebounds in three of Minnesota's last four contests entering Thursday — helping the Lynx to the top record in the WNBA.

Napheesa Collier warming up ahead of Sparks vs Lynx.



The 2025 All-Star captain is averaging 23.9 points and 7.9 rebounds this season. pic.twitter.com/rxQRXKARfw — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) July 10, 2025

A Thursday afternoon matchup against the Los Angeles Sparks marked the Lynx's second of four consecutive road games.

Napheesa Collier signing autographs before Sparks vs Lynx.



Strong road turnout for Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/t8bNeXV3pE — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) July 10, 2025

Still, despite being nearly 2,000 miles away from Minnesota, a multitude of road fans poured into the stands prior to Thursday's contest.

After warming up, Collier made time to sign autographs and even played a game of rock, paper, scissors.

Napheesa Collier playing rock, paper, scissors with a fan ahead of Sparks vs Lynx.



🪨📃✂️🔥 pic.twitter.com/e2M2BrIlgI — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) July 10, 2025

In ESPN's latest WNBA award tracker, published earlier in June, Collier received all four of the panelists' MVP votes.

"Last season, Collier finished second in MVP voting behind A'ja Wilson. Even though Wilson was a unanimous choice, Collier was second on all but one ballot," ESPN writer Michael Voepel wrote. "That momentum has carried over into 2025 as she has become the favorite."

