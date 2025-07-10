Los Angeles Sparks On SI

Napheesa Collier Plays Game of Rock, Paper, Scissors With Fan Ahead of Sparks Matchup

Minnesota's star forward made time for a myriad of road fans in Los Angeles on Thursday.
Jun 17, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) dribbles the ball past Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes (41) in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
Jun 17, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) dribbles the ball past Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes (41) in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Napheesa Collier, named a 2025 WNBA All-Star Game captain alongside Caitlin Clark on June 29, is currently averaging a league-best 23.9 points for the Minnesota Lynx this season.

The star forward has logged at least 20 points and six rebounds in three of Minnesota's last four contests entering Thursday — helping the Lynx to the top record in the WNBA.

A Thursday afternoon matchup against the Los Angeles Sparks marked the Lynx's second of four consecutive road games.

Still, despite being nearly 2,000 miles away from Minnesota, a multitude of road fans poured into the stands prior to Thursday's contest.

After warming up, Collier made time to sign autographs and even played a game of rock, paper, scissors.

In ESPN's latest WNBA award tracker, published earlier in June, Collier received all four of the panelists' MVP votes.

"Last season, Collier finished second in MVP voting behind A'ja Wilson. Even though Wilson was a unanimous choice, Collier was second on all but one ballot," ESPN writer Michael Voepel wrote. "That momentum has carried over into 2025 as she has become the favorite."

