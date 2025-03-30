Ranking The Sparks Three Championship Teams
The Los Angeles Sparks have a long-standing history of winning, and it has resulted in the franchise winning three WNBA titles. The franchise has seen all sorts of star players come through the doors, and they remain as one of the premier franchises in the league.
The first title for the Sparks came in 2001 and was the first of two straight for the team. Despite being a fairly new franchise, Los Angeles was able to establish dominance right away.
The final title for the Sparks came many years later with the team winning during the 2016 season.
3. 2016 Los Angeles Sparks
The 2016 version of the Sparks was a long time coming, and it saw them finish with a record of 26–8. Los Angeles was the No. 2 seed in the playoffs and faced off against the Chicago Sky in the first round.
They made quick work of Chicago, dispatching them in four games. But the real challenge came in the WNBA Finals, where they were matched up with the Minnesota Lynx, a rival of Los Angeles.
It was a back-and-forth series, but the Sparks were able to overcome all the odds to win. They took down Minnesota in five games, winning a dramatic Game 5 at the end.
2. 2001 Los Angeles Sparks
The first-ever title for the Sparks may have been the sweetest, but it wasn't the best team. While they did finish the year 26-8, they fall short of that crown.
But in the playoffs, Los Angeles only lost one game, en route to a 6-1 record overall. They took down the Charlotte Sting in the Finals to claim the title.
1. 2002 Los Angeles Sparks
The 2002 team takes the nod as the best title team for this franchise. Not only did the Sparks have a great regular season, finishing with a record of 25-7, but they didn't lose a single game in the playoffs.
The Sparks went 6-0 in the postseason, sweeping their way to a second consecutive title. Los Angeles dispatched the Seattle Storm in the first round before taking on the Utah Starzz in the second round.
Finally, they were matched up with the New York Liberty in the WNBA Finals. Los Angeles made quick work of each team, and they take the crown in this ranking.
