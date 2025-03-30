Top 5 Candace Parker Moments With The Sparks

Candace Parker is a:



• 2x WNBA MVP

• 7x WNBA All-Star

• WNBA Finals MVP

• 3x WNBA champion

• 7x All-WNBA First Team

• 2008 WNBA Rookie of the Year



Now, Parker will become the third player to have her jersey retired by the Los Angeles Sparks. pic.twitter.com/nTTYsAVfMO