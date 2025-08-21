Paige Bueckers Makes Early Statement Against Sparks' Kelsey Plum in LA

Dallas Wings' star rookie Paige Bueckers has impressed thus far in 2025, tallying over 18 points, four rebounds and five assists per contest in her WNBA debut season.

Bueckers, making her Crypto.com Arena debut against the Los Angeles Sparks, continued recent dominance on Wednesday night.

She led Dallas to an early 9-0 lead, pouring in six of its first nine points — one of which came on a turnaround jumper over Sparks' star guard Kelsey Plum. Bueckers managed to log eight points, two rebounds and one assist in just eight first-quarter minutes.

Paige Bueckers with a TOUGH basket over Kelsey Plum. 😳🔥



Bueckers has eight of Dallas’ first 11 points. pic.twitter.com/kRJSlebWmT — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) August 21, 2025

Despite her early dominance, the Sparks rallied throughout the remainder of Wednesday's first half, surging back to complete a comeback and take a 18-16 lead after 10 minutes of play — one it didn't relinquish in the second frame to follow.

Paige Bueckers with a long-range triple. She’s responsible for six of Dallas’ first nine points.



Wings lead the Sparks, 9-0. pic.twitter.com/6B65TjCB80 — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) August 21, 2025

Impressive scores off the bench from Los Angeles' Cameron Brink, coupled with a plethora of long-range threes by Rickea Jackson, provided the Sparks with a 44-37 halftime lead over the Wings.

The pair combined for half L.A.'s first-half points — all while shooting a combined 5-for-6 from beyond the arc.

Bueckers entered halftime with a team-high 16 points on 6-for-8 shooting.

