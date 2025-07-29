Sparks’ Cameron Brink Expected Play on Tuesday, With One Major Caveat

On Monday, Los Angeles Sparks' star Cameron Brink announced that she is planning to making her 2025 season debut on Tuesday, July 29 against the Las Vegas Aces, per John W. Davis — her first game back since suffering an ACL tear in 2024.

“It’s no easy thing to come back from … I’m just very excited, very humbled by this experience,” she said at Monday afternoon's practice.

However, Sparks' coach Lynne Roberts also said she expects Brink will be on a likely minutes restriction in Tuesday's debut.

"It's great," Roberts said of Brink's return at Monday's practice. "Not to put too much pressure on Cam's impact right now ... [but] just be in the moment and not worry too much about missing a layup ... play with gratitude.

"July 29th, we'll have all 11 players healthy," she added. "Sometimes the hardest times in life are the biggest lessons ... [Brink] will be a better player because of this."

Now, Brink is officially back as the Sparks — fresh off five straight wins — look to make a playoff push before the conclusion of this year's WNBA regular season.

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.