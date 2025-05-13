Sparks' Cameron Brink Makes SI Swimsuit Debut
After an initial photoshoot last November, Los Angeles Sparks' star Cameron Brink now officially makes her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut for the 2025 edition.
Brink was selected by the Sparks with the No. 2 pick in last year's WNBA draft, preceded by four standout seasons at Stanford in which she earned two Pac-12 Player of the Year honors.
While being photographed by Ben Horton during her shoot in Boca Raton, Fla., Brink spoke with SI Swim — emphasizing the personal importance she feels to utilize her platform to promote empowerment both through sports and culture.
"I think it's always really hard to be a woman in this world, but especially you know, a female athlete. And am I supposed to look more feminine? Am I supposed to look more athletic? What's the balance? What do people think?" Brink said. "My femininity, I hold that very close to my, my self image ... I'm definitely glad I've gotten to a really good place and I'm able to do stuff like this with SI Swimsuit and it's just very empowering. So I hope everyone can get to a point like this.
"When people look at these photos, I hope they just take away first that I've put a lot of work into my body and it's a lot of work to be a professional athlete. And also it's hard to put your body out there, but it's also really empowering," she continued.
Read more: Sparks’ Cameron Brink Revisits Feeling After Tearing ACL
The 6-foot-4 forward grew up around basketball — she fondly remembers supporting her god brothers Stephen and Seth Curry at games growing up, something she now calls a full circle moment. With this year's SI swimsuit appearance, she hopes to pay homage to past generations of female role models — specifically her mother, Michelle Bain-Brink — that have helped to grow the game of basketball.
"It's really because of the women before us that have, you know, really pushed the envelope and helped us to get where we are now. I think you always have to look back at the women before you," Brink said. "My mom's definitely taught me that, and I'm very thankful for those role models because we wouldn't be where we are today without them."
Brink headlines the 2025 issue alongside fellow WNBA player Hailey Van Lith and gymnasts Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee and Olivia Dunne.
“We are thrilled to launch our shoot season for the 2025 issue with an extraordinary lineup of powerful female athletes,” MJ Day, SI Swimsuit editor-in-chief, shared in a November statement. “This remarkable group, featuring Olympic medalists, world champions, and record holders, embodies the next generation of all-stars poised to transform the world of sports."
Check out the full 2025 SI Swimsuit issue, out now across Sports Illustrated platforms.
