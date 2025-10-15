Sparks' Candace Parker Reveals Difference Between Adam Silver, WNBA's Cathy Engelbert

Following Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier's 2025 exit interview statement on Sept. 30, in which she was honest in challenging WNBA leadership, a plethora of WNBA veterans have spoken out in support — including current Los Angeles Sparks star Dearica Hamby and former L.A. icon Candace Parker.

Read more: Sparks' Rickea Jackson Talks Mindset Playing Through Injury, Calls Out Opponents

@PHEEsespieces 💎 thank you for your bravery!!!!!!!! — Dearica Marie Hamby (@dearicamarie) September 30, 2025

"We have the best players in the world. We have the best fans in the world, but right now we have the worst leadership in the world," Collier said. "If I didn't know exactly what the job entailed, maybe I wouldn't feel this way, but unfortunately for them, I do."

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert then shared a statement in response to Collier,per WNBA Communications.

"I have the utmost respect for Napheesa Collier and for all the players in the WNBA. Together we have all worked tirelessly to transform this league," the statement read. "My focus remains on ensuring a bright future for the players and the WNBA, including collaborating on how we continue to elevate the game. I am disheartened by how Napheesa characterized our conversations and league leadership, but even when our perspectives differ, my commitment to the players and to this work will not waver."

Just days after both Collier and Engelbert's statement, Candace Parker — on a recent episode of "Post Moves with Candace Parker & Aliyah Boston" — was honest in contrasting her respective relationships with both the WNBA's Engelbert and NBA's Commissioner Adam Silver.

Candace Parker explains the difference in her relationships with David Stern, Adam Silver & Cathy Engelbert 🍿 pic.twitter.com/cuo4QGO9oF — Post Moves with Candace Parker & Aliyah Boston (@PostMovesShow) October 8, 2025

"I'm always a believer in alignment ... but I think for now, relationships matter," Parker said. "I signed a [broadcast] deal with Amazon ... I got a text from Adam Silver saying congratulations. I had my third child, I got a text from Adam Silver."

Read more: Former Sparks Guard Signed By Fever Amid Caitlin Clark's Absence

"I get a Christmas gift from Adam Silver every year," she added. "I retired [from professional basketball] — Adam Silver sent me a text message that basically congratulated me on my career and how much I've done for the women's game, and he looked forward to how much I'm going to do from the sideline."

"I have not heard from Cathy [Engelbert]," Parker continued. "... Adam Silver understands the process. I don't know if he understood that Cathy [Engelbert] was not doing that either."

Parker spent 13 illustrious seasons with the purple and gold and helped L.A. to a title in 2016 — the franchise's third WNBA championship.

Latest Sparks News:

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.