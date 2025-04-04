Sparks News: Candace Parker Reveals Ideal Guest List for Jersey Retirement

The Los Angeles Sparks will retire Candace Parker’s No. 3 jersey on June 29 at https://t.co/flEqKGaljd Arena.



Parker, a two-time WNBA MVP and three-time champion, will join Sparks icons Lisa Leslie and Penny Toler in the rafters. https://t.co/8Jw16jZNgN pic.twitter.com/LkY7sA1DsX