Sparks Home Arena Given Significant Change As Lakers Season Nears

A new change was made to Crypto.com Arena, prior to the Los Angeles Sparks' thrilling 81-80 home win over Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings on Wednesday night.

The 20,000 seat arena, home to the Sparks and Lakers, recently swapped out its rectangular Tissot shot clocks on both respective baskets for the all-new circular-shaped clocks — a new change coming to all NBA and WNBA teams and facilities beginning in the upcoming 2025-26 campaign.

A look at https://t.co/mVMp9tWhku Arena’s updated Tissot shot clock ahead of the Lakers’ season-opener in October.



All NBA, WNBA and G-League teams will swap out the old rectangular one with this circular clock, starting in 2025-26. pic.twitter.com/osJYl8oMly — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) August 21, 2025

The NBA's 24-second shot clock — created by Danny Biasone and adopted on April 22, 1954 will officially have a new look in late October, when the Lakers' regular season begins.

The new LED-infused shot clock, in collaboration with Tissot, first made its debut in February's NBA All-Star Game, before it will be a full-time constant in arenas nationwide this fall.

According to the Sports Business Journal, the clock will hold RGB LED light strip technology — with the NBA planning to add a green-shaded countdown for coaches challenges.

“The NBA is an innovation powerhouse. I mean, they're just not sitting on their laurels and waiting. They always want to innovate. They came to us ... We had ideas to propose, but they came and challenged us, and that's how we became creative together," Tissot CEO Sylvain Dolla said in a Sports Business Journal interview. "... If we are in a [arena] where the team plays and their team color is red, we can be red. If it's yellow, we can put it yellow. So we can play with color for the esthetics."

The Sparks, along with the remainder of the WNBA, will officially implement the shot clock change in 2026.

