Sparks Host Dodgers Night in LA With Limited Edition Giveaway

The Los Angeles Sparks held "Dodgers Night" at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday, during their home contest against the Connecticut Sun.

The first 5,000 fans in attendance received a limited edition, co-branded Sparks x Dodgers hat — with both of the L.A. teams' logos visible.

A look at the Sparks x Dodgers giveaway at https://t.co/zw49CCSSt9 Arena tonight. 🔥🧢



The first 5,000 fans in attendance for “Dodgers Night” received the limited edition hat.



📝 Read more: https://t.co/G3FRwNwQ0G pic.twitter.com/7QPhTCoxDN — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) August 8, 2025

Furthermore, in addition to a plethora of in-game promotions, both the Sparks' mascot, "Sparky," and the Dodgers' "unique performance character" were present for the special event.

The giveaway promotion night comes nearly two months since Mark Walter agreed to purchase a majority ownership stake of the L.A. Lakers from the Buss family for approximately $10 billion — the largest-ever sale of a professional sports franchise, per ESPN.

LA’s mascot, “Sparky,” joined by a friend on Dodgers Night at https://t.co/mVMp9tWhku Arena. pic.twitter.com/LwSK79u5yo — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) August 8, 2025

Walter, a Lakers minority stakeholder since 2021, also has ownership in both the MLB's Dodgers and WNBA's Sparks — with the two L.A. sport franchises continuing a long-time owner partnership.

The WNBA and NBA Board of Governors unanimously approved the purchase of the Sparks in 2014 by Guggenheim Partners, an investment group led by Walter, Magic Johnson and fellow Dodger co-owners Todd Boehly, Robert Patton and Stan Kasten.

"Their knowledge of L.A., their passion for sports in L.A., it's just a great thing," WNBA president Laurel Richie told ESPN after the 2014 sale. "I could say it a million times: We are truly, truly excited."

Just two years later in 2016, the ownership group was awarded with the Sparks' third WNBA title in franchise history.

