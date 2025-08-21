Sparks' Kelsey Plum Breaks Franchise Record Against Paige Bueckers, Wings

Los Angeles Sparks' star guard entered Wednesday night's home contest against Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings tied with Kristi Toliver for the franchise's single-season made threes record, per a release.

Read more: Sparks’ Kelsey Plum Makes Major Announcement

Plum tied Toliver's record in Sunday's contest against Washington, pouring in 26 points, six assists and two triples.

With less than two minutes left in Wednesday's first half, she surpassed the mark — converting on a straightaway triple that propelled L.A. to a double-digit lead over Dallas at Crypto.com Arena.

Breaking: Kelsey Plum cements herself as the Sparks’ single-season made threes leader.



Her record-breaking 82nd triple came in a dominant L.A. first half against Dallas on Wednesday night:https://t.co/fphvw1DX2m — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) August 21, 2025

The record-breaking shot complimented a nine-point first half for Plum, second-most for L.A. after the first two frames, only behind Rickea Jackson.

Read more: Sparks' Cameron Brink Reacts to WNBA All-Star Snubs

Plum was crucial in helping the Sparks rally throughout the remainder of Wednesday's first half, surging back to complete a comeback and take a 18-16 lead after 10 minutes of play — one it didn't relinquish in the second frame to follow.

More Sparks news:

A'ja Wilson Speaks Out on Losing Kelsey Plum to Sparks

Sparks' Kelsey Plum Reacts to Georgia Amoore's ACL Injury

International Legend Reveals Reason For Rejoining LA

Sparks Waive Two Players Ahead of 2025 Season

Sparks’ Cameron Brink Revisits Feeling After Tearing ACL

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.