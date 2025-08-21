Sparks' Kelsey Plum Breaks Franchise Record Against Paige Bueckers, Wings
Los Angeles Sparks' star guard entered Wednesday night's home contest against Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings tied with Kristi Toliver for the franchise's single-season made threes record, per a release.
Plum tied Toliver's record in Sunday's contest against Washington, pouring in 26 points, six assists and two triples.
With less than two minutes left in Wednesday's first half, she surpassed the mark — converting on a straightaway triple that propelled L.A. to a double-digit lead over Dallas at Crypto.com Arena.
The record-breaking shot complimented a nine-point first half for Plum, second-most for L.A. after the first two frames, only behind Rickea Jackson.
Plum was crucial in helping the Sparks rally throughout the remainder of Wednesday's first half, surging back to complete a comeback and take a 18-16 lead after 10 minutes of play — one it didn't relinquish in the second frame to follow.
