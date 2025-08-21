Los Angeles Sparks On SI

Sparks' Kelsey Plum Breaks Franchise Record Against Paige Bueckers, Wings

Plum passed a L.A. legend after breaking a Sparks' single-season record on Wednesday night.
Ben Geffner|
Aug 15, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) yells at Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum (10) after scoring during the second half at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Aug 15, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) yells at Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum (10) after scoring during the second half at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Sparks' star guard entered Wednesday night's home contest against Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings tied with Kristi Toliver for the franchise's single-season made threes record, per a release.

Read more: Sparks’ Kelsey Plum Makes Major Announcement

Plum tied Toliver's record in Sunday's contest against Washington, pouring in 26 points, six assists and two triples.

With less than two minutes left in Wednesday's first half, she surpassed the mark — converting on a straightaway triple that propelled L.A. to a double-digit lead over Dallas at Crypto.com Arena.

The record-breaking shot complimented a nine-point first half for Plum, second-most for L.A. after the first two frames, only behind Rickea Jackson.

Read more: Sparks' Cameron Brink Reacts to WNBA All-Star Snubs

Plum was crucial in helping the Sparks rally throughout the remainder of Wednesday's first half, surging back to complete a comeback and take a 18-16 lead after 10 minutes of play — one it didn't relinquish in the second frame to follow.

More Sparks news:

A'ja Wilson Speaks Out on Losing Kelsey Plum to Sparks

Sparks' Kelsey Plum Reacts to Georgia Amoore's ACL Injury

International Legend Reveals Reason For Rejoining LA

Sparks Waive Two Players Ahead of 2025 Season

Sparks’ Cameron Brink Revisits Feeling After Tearing ACL

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.

Published | Modified
Ben Geffner
BEN GEFFNER

Ben Geffner is an award-winning sports journalist and current student at the University of Maryland's Philip Merrill College of Journalism. A greater Los Angeles native now with countless years of extensive and dedicated experience — including beat reporting, writing, play-by-play broadcast, television anchoring, podcasting and video production — Ben remains eager to contribute as credentialed media covering the LA Sparks.

Share on XFollow BenGeffner
Home/News