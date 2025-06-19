Sparks’ Kelsey Plum Calls Out Fans for Camping Outside Team Hotel

Kelsey Plum's immediate success with the Sparks was preceded by a blockbuster three-team trade in late January that sent the two-time WNBA champion to Los Angeles from Las Vegas.
“Changing the culture, that’s a day-to-day process,” Plum told the Los Angeles Times on April 27. “That’s not something that you can rush. There’s a lot of young talent…I’m excited about the opportunity, and I’m excited about the potential this team has.”
The star guard has certainly made an impact for the purple and gold in 2025, becoming the only WNBA guard to rank within the top-10 in points, assists and steals throughout the first month of the 2025 season, per a June 16 X post.
She's currently averaging 20.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.7 steals this season, but remains a game-time-decision ahead of Saturday's contest against Minnesota.
Plum recently underwent imaging on her leg; however, the extent of the injury is not yet fully known, per a report.
A video recently surfaced on social media from a sports autograph account of Plum's interaction with a fan waiting outside the Sparks' road hotel.
Plum was brutally honest towards the fan — who revealed knowing of the hotel location based on Los Angeles' team bus sighting outside it. The two-time WNBA champion noted clear disapproval of the interaction, but eventually signing the desired autograph.
"Don't y'all find that kind of weird?" she said to the waiting fans. "I'm really turned off right now, I'm not going to lie."
"I'm just a fan ... can you sign one [trading card]?" the fan replied. "Keep killing it this year."
"I know, I appreciate that ... thank you," Plum said.
The Sparks, fresh off two consecutive losses, look to reenter the win column against the Lynx this weekend. Saturday marks the first contest in a three-game road trip for Los Angeles.
