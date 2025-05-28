Sparks' Kelsey Plum Climbs WNBA Record Books in Loss to Dream
Just 48 hours after pouring in 28 points and eight assists in the Los Angeles Sparks' Sunday afternoon win over the Chicago Sky, fans were treated to an eerily similar performance from star guard Kelsey Plum.
Plum logged 27 points, four steals and five assists on 4-for-9 shooting from beyond the arc against the Dream (4-2) on Tuesday night. Despite Plum's all-time performance, Los Angeles (2-4) fell, 88-82, to Atlanta in the finale of its three-game homestand.
Plum tied Allie Quigley for 18th in WNBA history in made triples after knocking down back-to-back 3-pointers just minutes in, before reaching 3,500-plus career points later in the game. A quartet of steals marked Plum's seventh career four-plus steal performance — and her third since May 16.
Dearica Hamby complimented Plum's stellar outing with 28 points, eight assists, four steals and six rebounds of her own — the only WNBA player in league history to ever post such a single-game stat line.
Atlanta poured on the second-quarter scoring after being limited to just 16 points in the first quarter — a season-low for an LA opponent. It outscored the Sparks, 24-16, in the second frame alone before the half.
A dominant 8-2 Atlanta scoring run through a two-minute stretch late in the fourth quarter — courtesy of back-to-back triples by Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray, respectively, and a timely layup from Shatori Walker-Kimbrough — proved crucial in maintaining an elevated road cushion that the Sparks couldn't recover from.
The Sparks drop to 2-4 in 2025 before heading on the road this Friday night to Las Vegas — setting up Plum's first game against her former team, the Aces, since joining Los Angeles this past offseason.
