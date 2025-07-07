Sparks' Kelsey Plum Earns Fourth Consecutive WNBA All-Star Selection

Los Angeles Sparks' star guard Kelsey Plum was named a WNBA All-Star for the fourth time in her career, per a Sunday release.

Plum was selected as part of the 2025 reserves by the WNBA's head coaches' vote. It comes less than a week after Plum — slotted sixth by both the fans and media — ranked 16th in the player vote, a surprise to many.

The 5-foot-8 guard, currently on pace for one of the best seasons of her WNBA career, ranks fourth in the WNBA in points per game (20.1) and seventh in assists per game (5.6).

2025 marks her fourth consecutive WNBA All-Star Game appearance. Prior to this year, Plum was named an All-Star in each of the past three years — including All-Star MVP honors in 2022 after scoring 30 points on 12-for-18 shooting.

Despite Kelsey Plum's stellar individual accomplishments in 2025, the Sparks are still looking for sustained team success.



She’s confident LA will make a postseason run.



“On my deathbed we are going to get there… [and] clinch a playoff spot,” Plum said.https://t.co/hXXSSYu0DX — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) June 23, 2025

She followed up the honor by pouring in 30 points for Team Wilson in 2023, then nine points and six assists for Team USA in 2024.

The mid-summer event — to be held for the first-ever time at Indiana's Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 18-19 — was sold out nearly three months prior on April 29, per a league announcement.

