Sparks’ Kelsey Plum Gets Brutally Honest After Paige Bueckers’ Historic Night

Dallas Wings' star guard Paige Bueckers poured in a career-high 44 points on 81 percent shooting Wednesday night. The stellar performance cemented the reigning No. 1 overall draft pick as the first WNBA player this season to reach the 40-point mark and the most points by a rookie in league history.

However, despite Buecker's success, the Wings' night was spoiled by Sparks' star guard Kelsey Plum, who, with Los Angeles down by one point on its final possession of the game, banked in a game-winning floater to outlast Dallas, 81-80.

In an on-court interview immediately following the game, Plum was asked about matching up against Bueckers on the star rookie's career night, as well as keys to success as the 2025 regular season winds down — with the Sparks still searching for a playoff spot.

Plum's response was simple and honest.

"We gotta play some f---ing defense," she said.

Bueckers led Dallas to an early 9-0 lead through the game's opening minutes, pouring in six of its first nine points — one of which came on a turnaround jumper over Plum — en route to her eventual 44-point total. Bueckers managed to log eight points, two rebounds and one assist in just eight first-quarter minutes.

Despite the early road dominance, Plum and the Sparks rallied throughout the remainder of Wednesday's back-and-forth contest to seal the timely home win.

