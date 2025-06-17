Sparks' Kelsey Plum Holds Wild Stat Over All Other WNBA Guards in 2025

Kelsey Plum is the only WNBA guard to rank within the top-10 in points, assists and steals throughout the first month of the 2025 season, per a June 16 X post.

Plum's immediate success with the purple and gold was preceded by a blockbuster three-team trade nearly half a year prior that sent the two-time WNBA champion to Los Angeles from Las Vegas.

Kelsey Plum, one of four eventual Sparks in double figures, finished with 13 points and nine assists in last Wednesday's win over her former Aces — six of which came in the first half.

Plum's six early assists marked her most in a half in 2025. Furthermore, it nearly matched a career-high eight first-half assists — which she logged in May of 2022 in Atlanta.

Despite a nightmarish 101-78 loss to Minnesota on Saturday, Plum continued to lead the Sparks — pouring in a team-high 20 points and four assists in 33 minutes.

Kelsey Plum puts Minnesota on SKATES for her first-ever home basket in a Sparks uniform. 🤯⛸️



“Changing the culture, that’s a day-to-day process,” Plum told the Los Angeles Times on April 27. “That’s not something that you can rush. There’s a lot of young talent…I’m excited about the opportunity, and I’m excited about the potential this team has.”

Los Angeles looks to get back on track this Tuesday, when it returns home to Crypto.com Arena to host the Seattle Storm.

