Sparks' Kelsey Plum Pushed to Floor By Paige Bueckers

The Los Angeles Sparks, searching for the final spot in this year's WNBA postseason and in must-win mode, completed a timely 91-77 victory over the Dallas Wings on Sunday at Crypto.com Arena.

Read more: Sparks' Rickea Jackson Talks Mindset Playing Through Injury, Calls Out Opponents

The purple and gold — headlined by timely scoring performances by its five starters in Julie Allemand, Kelsey Plum, Rickea Jackson, Dearica Hamby and Azura Stevens, all of which finished in double figures — led a double-digit, fourth quarter scoring run en route to the convincing home win.

Plum scored 12 points in 24 minutes on Sunday. Allemand poured in 21 points and four assists. Stevens and Hamby added 13 and 15 points, respectively.

Paige Bueckers led the Wings' offense with a team-high 18 points and seven assists — still considerably less than the career-high 44 points she scored in the last meeting between both teams on Aug. 20.

Following Sunday's halftime break, just a minute into the third quarter, Dallas' star rookie pushed Plum to the ground while running down court in transition after a made Wings basket.

Read more: Former Sparks Guard Signed By Fever Amid Caitlin Clark's Absence

The play went viral and spurred a myriad of social media reactions.

Sunday's incident between the pair comes nearly three months after Bueckers, injured at the time, shared a viral moment with Plum following a Sparks versus Wings game in Dallas in early June.

Kelsey Plum and Paige Bueckers linked up post-game and let's just say, KP didn't like what the rook had to say 😂 pic.twitter.com/WcWGJcEhIq — WNBA (@WNBA) June 7, 2025

The video showed the two sharing a heartfelt dialogue, before Bueckers pointed out a spot on the hardwood — seemingly trash talking the two-time WNBA champion in the process.

"You heard it. I'll remember this day, I'll remember this day," Plum told the camera.

"Rookies talking s--- is crazy," she joked after the pair's exchange. "Your rookies are built different here."

Latest Sparks News:

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.