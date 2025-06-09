Sparks' Kelsey Plum Shocked After Wild Exchange With Paige Bueckers
The Los Angeles Sparks snapped their three-game losing streak with a convincing 93-79 road win over the Dallas Wings on Friday night.
Timely offense provided controlled pace throughout the entirety of the second half. The purple and gold began the third quarter on a 6-0 scoring run, then proceeded to lead another 9-0 run to begin the fourth period.
Read more: Sparks' Cameron Brink Challenges Controversial WNBA Rule
Five Sparks scored in double figures — most notably, 21 points and a career-high five triples from Azura Stevens, along with 31 combined points by both Dearica Hamby and Kelsey Plum.
Despite Dallas' recent struggles, Paige Bueckers has served as a much-needed bright spot.
Bueckers, selected first overall in this year's WNBA Draft, is currently averaging 14.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists and two steals per game.
However, she's missed each of the Wings' last four games after entering the WNBA's concussion protocol — with her last on-court appearance to date coming on May 29 against the Chicago Sky.
Despite the extended absence, Bueckers ranks third in double-digit scoring games by a rookie (six), behind just Kiki Iriafen and Sonia Citron. The Wings are scoring nearly six fewer points with lowered field goal and three-point percentages with Bueckers out.
Though the rookie sensation was absent on Friday night, she shared a viral moment with Plum postgame.
The video showed the two sharing a heartfelt dialogue, before Bueckers pointed out a spot on the hardwood — seemingly trash talking the two-time WNBA champion in the process.
"You heard it. I'll remember this day, I'll remember this day," Plum told the camera.
Read more: Sparks' Guard Scores Season-High in Loss to Mercury
"Rookies talking s--- is crazy," she joked after the pair's exchange. "Your rookies are built different here."
Plum's next chance to suit up against Buckers and the Wings comes on August 15, back at Dallas' College Park Center.
