Sparks’ Kelsey Plum Reveals New Under Armour Shoe With Special Honor

During the Sparks' 89-74 home loss to the Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday night — Los Angeles' first defeat since July 10 — star guard Kelsey Plum revealed an all-new Under Armour-sponsered shoe.

Plum debuted her “Engine 21” PE shoes, a special edition Under Armour Breakthru 5 — a neon green and gray design that's inspired by a firefighter’s uniform and dedicated to her brother.

The pair, with the word "Bubby" and number "21" enscripted on the back of the left and right side, respectively, honors Plum's brother Daniel — also known as "Bubby" — who is a firefighter for the Oceanside Fire Department, per Sole Retriever.

The Sparks' star met with her brother following Tuesday night's game and surprised him with an exclusive pair.

Despite the loss, Plum still managed to pour in 22 points, five rebounds and eight assists — all while shooting a perfect 10-for-10 from the free throw line.

Plum and the Sparks look to get back in the win column on Friday night in a road matchup against the Seattle Storm.

