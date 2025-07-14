Sparks' Kelsey Plum, Rickea Jackson Break Records in Win Over Sun

The Sparks entered Sunday's home contest against the Connecticut Sun — Los Angeles' second of three consecutive home games — searching for their first home win in nearly two months, the last of which came against the Chicago Sky on May 25.

Read more: Storm's Skylar Diggins, Nneka Ogwumike Dismantle Shorthanded Sparks

Fueled by a pair of record-breaking performances from guard Kelsey Plum and forward Rickea Jackson, the Sparks left Crypto.com Arena back in the win column — after a back-and-forth 92-88 victory over the Sun.

FINAL — Sparks: 92, Sun: 88



LA survives a late Connecticut comeback to claim its first home win in nearly two months. Plum and Stevens combined for 44 points in the victory.



Jackson and Hamby added 19 and 17, respectively. pic.twitter.com/WhOgHhgQOb — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) July 14, 2025

Plum and Jackson poured in 23 and 19 points, respectively, joining Dearica Hamby (17 points) and Azura Stevens (21 points) as the four Sparks to finish in double figures.

Plum converted three triples on Sunday — the first of which came midway through the first quarter and marked her 537th of her career, placing Los Angeles' star guard in sole possession of No. 15 on the WNBA's all-time three-pointers made list.

Read more: Sparks' Owner Mark Walter Acquires Majority Ownership of Lakers From Buss Family

Minutes later, Jackson closed a dominant 20-point second quarter for Los Angeles — logging her highest-scoring half of the 2025 season. She scored 17 points on 8-for-10 shooting in the first two frames alone.

Bria Hartley led Connecticut with a game-high 25 points on 7-for-17 shooting, but couldn't close a late road comeback.

Los Angeles improves to 7-14 in 2025 and closes its three-game homestand with a Tuesday night finale matchup against the Washington Mystics.

More Sparks news:

A'ja Wilson Speaks Out on Losing Kelsey Plum to Sparks

Sparks' Kelsey Plum Reacts to Georgia Amoore's ACL Injury

International Legend Reveals Reason For Rejoining LA

Sparks Waive Two Players Ahead of 2025 Season

Sparks’ Cameron Brink Revisits Feeling After Tearing ACL

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.