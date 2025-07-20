Sparks’ Kelsey Plum Takes Major Shot at Caitlin Clark at All-Star Weekend

Los Angeles Sparks superstar Kelsey Plum had some words for Indiana Fever phenom Caitlin Clark after a powerful demonstration ahead of the WNBA All-Star Game.

Two days after over 40 players reportedly met with the WNBA in the most recent round of collective bargaining agreement negotiations, the All-Stars donned black t-shirts that read "Pay Us What You Owe Us" ahead of the nationally-televised festivities while warming up.

After the game, Plum spoke on the movement, but also noted that one of the most influential players in the sport's lack of presence.

"It was a very powerful moment. As players, we didn't know that that was going to happen. It was a genuine surprise. The t-shirt, just united front, was determined this morning that we had a meeting for. Not to tattletale: Zero members of Team Clark were very present for that," Plum said with a chuckle.

"I'm trying to make the situation light, okay," she later added.

KP: "It was a very powerful moment. As players, we didn't know that that was going to happen. It was a genuine surprise. The t shirt was determined this morning. Not to tattletale: 0 members of Team Clark were very present for that" https://t.co/2fXgaAuqMR pic.twitter.com/awIfnqLjxv — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) July 20, 2025

The shot at Clark highlights one of the game's most recognizable players not being in the room where the decision was made that morning, but Clark did, in fact, wear the shirt proudly and participate in the demonstration.

After the latest negotiations in Indianapolis, ESPN's Michael Voepel reported that players characterized the negotiations with commissioner Cathy Engelbert as a "missed opportunity."

Union president and former Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike (now with the Seattle Storm) spoke on the meeting ahead of the decision to wear the t-shirts.

"This was a very historical way for players to show up, and they understood how big the moment was," Ogwumike said. "We were hoping perhaps more would be yielded given the engagement. I don't anticipate us having another meeting with that many players involved."

Prioritizing top talent staying in the W versus heading to other leagues must be paramount in the new negotiation, but if this isn't shown in the CBA, players will continue to go to situations that will prove more lucrative.

A new league that was established recently, Unrivaled, is a 3-on-3 league co-founded by WNBA stars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart and features some of the other brightest stars around the WNBA.

Stewart spoke on the league's difference in numbers from the player's proposal, thus leading to the pregame t-shirt demonstration.

"Based on their most recent proposal, we just aren't able to get to a place where we're actually even talking about the same thing. So I think that's the hardest thing -- our first offer and then their counter was, like, black and white."

Perhaps change will come about from this powerful moment ahead of the All-Star game, and the two sides can get closer to a deal that keeps the league's best players in the W.

