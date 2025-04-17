Sparks Receive Massive Injury Update on Star Cameron Brink
The Los Angeles Sparks have gotten encouraging news on the status of 6-foot-4 power forward Cameron Brink, who tore her left ACL last June after playing just 15 games during her 2024 rookie season. L.A. selected Brink with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, behind only eventual Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark.
During the 2025 WNBA Draft broadcast on Monday, ESPN's Holly Rowe supplied a rare positive update on Brink's progress, including a recovery timeline.
“Checking in with her and her people today, she said she’s doing really well in rehab," Rowe said. "She is so blessed to be working with some of the best in the business, Susan Borchardt and Curtis Borchardt of The Athlete Blueprint are helping with her rehab."
Brink, an exciting two-way prospect, was considered a no-brainer pick who could serve as L.A.'s frontcourt superstar of the future.
"Sources close to the Sparks have told me she is likely to return around June before the All-Star break," Rowe added. "So Cameron Brink, one of those bright young stars, looks to be back on the court soon for the LA Sparks.”
Should Brink be back by June, it would represent a one-year recovery, which these days is fairly standard for an ACL tear.
Returning just prior to this season's All-Star break would give Brink at least half the season to get back into game shape ahead of the playoffs.
The Sparks made some major changes to their roster around Brink and All-Rookie forward Rickea Jackson during the offseason.
First, L.A. fired head coach Curt Miller after two fruitless seasons, replacing him with 2023 Pac-12 Coach of the Year Lynne Roberts.
Next, the Sparks traded for three-time All-Star former Las Vegas Aces point guard Kelsey Plum, instantly upgrading that position while offloading not-insignificant draft equity in a multi-team deal.
Most recently, Los Angeles selected former two-time First Team All-SEC Georgia guard Sarah Ashlee Barker with the No. 9 pick in Monday's 2025 WNBA Draft.
Should Brink return and be able to contribute, the Sparks' new core of Brink, Jackson, Plum, forward Dearica Hamby, and Barker would look pretty formidable, as L.A. looks to return to the postseason for the first time since 2020.
During her 15 healthy contests, Brink logged averages of 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and 1.1 steals a night.
Had she been healthy for the entire year, Brink would have been the second-most prolific shot blocker in the league, behind only three-time MVP Las Vegas Aces center A’ja Wilson's 2.6 rejections per.
