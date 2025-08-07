Sparks’ Legend Candace Parker Bashes WNBA All-Stars for Wearing “Pay Us What You Owe Us” T-Shirts

During warmups of last this year's WNBA All-Star Game, players from both sides — Team Collier and Team Clark — wore "Pay Us What You Owe Us" t-shirts, serving as a representation of ongoing Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) negotiations.

"It was a very powerful moment. As players, we didn't know that that was going to happen. It was a genuine surprise," Los Angeles Sparks' star guard Kelsey Plum said. "The t-shirt ... was determined this morning that we had a meeting for."

Candace Parker blasts this year’s WNBA All-Stars:



"Y'all cannot come out there with those shirts of 'Pay Us What You Owe Us’ — and then do that in the All-Star Game."



(Via @PostMovesShow)pic.twitter.com/H9utu7bq67 — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) July 31, 2025

Now, in recent weeks following the star-studded event, former Sparks' legend Candace Parker was brutally honest in speaking out against the players' decision on a recent episode of Post Moves with Candace Parker and Aliyah Boston.

"Y'all cannot come out there with those shirts of 'Pay Us What You Owe Us,' and then do that in the All-Star Game," Parker said, a visible shot at player efforts during the All-Star Game.

WNBA players wear “Pay Us What You Owe Us” shirts during the All-Star game warmups. 👀



(via @AliyahFun)



pic.twitter.com/IDm7I5zWD1 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) July 20, 2025

"On one of the biggest stages, with people tuned in and in an All-Star setting that was invested in more than any other All-Star Game previously — without Caitlin Clark ... I think it was an added opportunity," Parker continued.

"It really would have maximized the moment of wearing the shirt along with giving the product," she added. "Because I tried to watch the All-Star Game, I'll be honest. But after one slow eurostep ... I was like, 'I can't. I'm a fan of the WNBA and I can't watch this.'"

