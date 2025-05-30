Sparks' Legend Makes Bold Statement on Caitlin Clark
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, last year's WNBA Rookie of the Year, followed up a stellar 2024 campaign with continued dominance in 2025.
She kept pace with a strong start through the Fever's first four games this season, averaging 19 points, six rebounds and 9.3 assists in the span.
Clark is currently sidelined after suffering a left quadriceps strain and is out a minimum of two weeks, per a team report on May 27.
Read more: Sparks' Kelsey Plum and Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu Surprise Rookie With Unique Gift
But before the injury announcement, Clark poured in 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in her season debut against the Chicago Sky on May 17. It marked her third career triple-double and tied Candace Parker for the third-most in WNBA history.
Only Alyssa Thomas and Sabrina Ionescu have more, with 15 and four, respectively.
Parker recently discussed and praised the weight of Clark's milestone — and overall thoughts on the Fever guard's rapid success in the WNBA — in an interview with TMZ Sports.
"It's awesome, it's great," Parker said. "She has so many more years to come of greatness, so it's been good watching her play."
"Star players aren't ever treated fairly ... everybody has a different path," Parker replied when asked about the physicality towards Clark and if the star guard was being treated unfairly.
Read more: Sparks’ Cameron Brink Revisits Feeling After Tearing ACL
Parker, a three-time WNBA Champion and two-time MVP, spent 13 illustrious seasons with the Los Angeles Sparks.
In similar fashion to Clark, she earned Rookie of the Year honors in 2008 and averaged 16.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists across her time in Los Angeles.
She led the Sparks to a WNBA championship in 2016, securing the franchise's third title.
Read more: A'ja Wilson Speaks Out on Losing Kelsey Plum to Sparks
Following her time in the purple and gold, Parker closed her career with two seasons in Chicago — helping win the franchise's sole title in 2021 — and one in Las Vegas, respectively.
The Sparks will retire Parker’s No. 3 jersey at Crypto.com Arena during halftime of their game against the Sky on June 29, the team announced in March. Furthermore, Chicago also plans to retire her jersey on Aug. 25, during its game against the Las Vegas Aces, per a May 28 release.
More Sparks news:
A'ja Wilson Speaks Out on Losing Kelsey Plum to Sparks
Sparks' Kelsey Plum Reacts to Georgia Amoore's ACL Injury
International Legend Reveals Reason For Rejoining LA
Sparks Waive Two Players Ahead of 2025 Season
Sparks’ Cameron Brink Revisits Feeling After Tearing ACL
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.